Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

