Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,792 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

