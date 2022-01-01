Versor Investments LP Has $363,000 Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 263,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 251,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

