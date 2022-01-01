New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,632 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.46% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

BECN stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

