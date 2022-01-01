$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.34. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

