Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. PTC has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.