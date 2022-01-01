Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Colfax by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Colfax by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Colfax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Colfax by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

