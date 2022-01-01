Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Colfax by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Colfax by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Colfax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Colfax by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CFX opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
See Also: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.