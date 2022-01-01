DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.71. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $536.95 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.66.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

