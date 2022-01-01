Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

