SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

SNX opened at $114.36 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

