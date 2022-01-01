The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.97. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

