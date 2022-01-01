LSV Asset Management Acquires 216,329 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,329 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.72% of Shoe Carnival worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 89,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $39.08 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

