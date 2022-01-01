Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.88% of Ennis worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

EBF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $510.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

