Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Sells $94,422.90 in Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RGA stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

