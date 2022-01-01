Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Sells $94,422.90 in Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RGA stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
