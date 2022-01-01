Insider Buying: Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Buys $57,000.00 in Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $325.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.72. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

