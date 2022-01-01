Insider Buying: Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Buys $57,000.00 in Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $325.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.72. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
