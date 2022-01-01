AE Wealth Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

