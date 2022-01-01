Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,939 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.