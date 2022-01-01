Head-To-Head Analysis: Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) vs. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Vectrus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Vectrus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vectrus and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus 3.20% 18.45% 6.83% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vectrus and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vectrus currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.46%. Given Vectrus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vectrus is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vectrus and Aris Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus $1.40 billion 0.38 $36.95 million $4.66 9.82 Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vectrus has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Summary

Vectrus beats Aris Water Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc. is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution. It supports the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy in both domestic and international environments, geographically ranging from the U.S. to Europe and Southwest Asia. The Information Technology & Network Communications capabilities consist of communications, system-of system engineering and software development, mission services, management and service support, network and cybersecurity, and systems installation & activation for the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy. The company was founded on February 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

