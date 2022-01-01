SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,620,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,311. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.