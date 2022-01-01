SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.34 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

