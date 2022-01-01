Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVR stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

