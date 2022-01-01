Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,921 shares of company stock worth $4,398,210 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

