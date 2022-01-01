Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.90. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.