Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.90. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

