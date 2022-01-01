SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) were up 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 193,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 40,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.68 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

