Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.21

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 22520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after buying an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,026,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

