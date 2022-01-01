Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.21

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 22520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after buying an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,026,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.