Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.