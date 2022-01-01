Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.
The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.48.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.
Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
