Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 3.2%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s share price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 42,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 477,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NAUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

