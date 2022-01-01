Financial Review: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) vs. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -78.72% -51.38% Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 333.19%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($2.62) -2.60 Mesoblast $7.46 million 83.48 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -6.15

Mesoblast has higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

