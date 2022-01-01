Amalgamated Bank Has $1.19 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Forward Air worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

