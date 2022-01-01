Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $2,200,068. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

