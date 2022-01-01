-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 79.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $27,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 48.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.