Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,349 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 143,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.