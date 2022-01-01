Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

