Jennifer Newstead Sells 1,120 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $336.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

