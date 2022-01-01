Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $201.06 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

