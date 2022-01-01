Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 262.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,876,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $148.40 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $159.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.03.

