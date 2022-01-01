New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of QIAGEN worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $52,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $95,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $220,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN opened at $55.58 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

