Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 10,278 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 42.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

