Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,619 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 97.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

