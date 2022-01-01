Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Unity Software news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,612,841 shares of company stock valued at $284,841,838. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

