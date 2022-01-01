Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,949 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,267 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,385 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

