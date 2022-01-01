Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $65.64 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

