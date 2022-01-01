CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.91 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

