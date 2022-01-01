DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,398,000 after acquiring an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after acquiring an additional 608,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

