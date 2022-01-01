New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $433.67 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.