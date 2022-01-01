New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Equitable worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after purchasing an additional 351,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Equitable by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after purchasing an additional 166,202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.