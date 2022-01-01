Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,307,000 after acquiring an additional 596,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

