Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

Shares of ODFL opened at $358.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

