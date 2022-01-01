Head-To-Head Comparison: Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) vs. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oncternal Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 569.60%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.49%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $3.38 million 33.20 -$17.23 million ($0.56) -4.05 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($1.11) -7.99

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -482.85% -24.69% -23.39% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.71% -52.08%

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

