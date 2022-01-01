Brokerages Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. iStar has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.